Experienced duo agree to join Worthing Thunder

Worthing Thunder have continued to bolster their squad ahead of another National League Division 1 season.

The additions of experienced guards Kevin Moyo and Ishmael Fontaine arguably make Thunder one of the favourites to lift the title this year. Both players have BBL experience with the duo enjoying spells at London Lions.

Fontaine, who sat out last season, joins Worthing from German side Hanover and has extensive knowledge of the National League following a stint at Essex Leopards.

The direction that Thunder are heading persuaded Fontaine make a move to the south coast. Worthing won the National League play-off title last season and have plans to maintain that winning mentality in this campaign.

Fontaine said: “I am excited at the prospect of winning trophies and happy that I and the team have a matching mentality.”

New signing Moyo echoes the views of Fontaine and said: “I’m excited to join Worthing, I’m around guys I’m familiar with and know it’s a team that has a chance to do something special. It’s going to be like watching a superhero movie.”

Naz McLoughlin, Tom Ward and big man Luke Attfield are returning to Worthing.

Thunder’s pre-season begins with annual visitors USA Select on Saturday, September 1.

