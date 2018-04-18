Doctors run Brighton Marathon for Guild Care

Two doctors ran the Brighton Marathon on Sunday, raising almost £1000 for Guild Care.

Dr Theo Muth and Dr Juli McCulloch, who both work at Worthing Hospital, have raised £980 for the Worthing-based charity.

Theo, who works in the emergency department, was involved in caring for his grandmother in her final years.

Theo said: “The care available was limited and it took the dedication of special people to enable her to keep her independence as long as possible. I felt that if I could raise money for the vital services for dementia patients in the community it would be well worth it. We are also very impressed with the breadth of Guild Care’s services.”

Guild Care provides support for more than 3,000 local older people, carers, people living with dementia, families with children with disabilities and older people with learning difficulties.

Juli has rotated through various jobs, including care of the elderly, and has a brother with Autism Spectrum Disorder. This means that she has experience with the challenges faced both by people with disabilities and by those who care for them.

She says that she has seen how having good community support can make all the difference. The couple hope to reach their target of £1000 next week.

To find out more about Guild Care’s services visit www.guildcare.org or call 01903 327327.