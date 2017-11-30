Coveted community award for West Worthing

West Worthing Tennis Club claimed the community venue of the year gong at the annual Tennis Sussex Awards last week.

After rolling out their impressive ‘Crackit’ programme over the summer, West Worthing landed the top prize at the Amex.

The creation of West Worthing’s ‘Crackit’ programme, in conjunction with Future Proof CIC, helped introduce more than 80 children from across the area to tennis.

William Naunton, West Worthing chairman, feels the success of newly-launched ‘Crackit’ and picking up the award is a massive achievement for the club.

He said: “We are delighted to have won this award and to have been involved in ‘Crackit Tennis’, which has been an inspiring tennis programme, for many local secondary school children.

“As a community amateur sports club, West Worthing is committed to bringing tennis, and our other sports, to as many people as possible regardless of their age, ability or background.

“Our grateful thanks go to Future Proof for pulling all aspects of the project together and to our club coach Simon Ostler for giving the children such a fun and engaging start to tennis.”

The locally-funded ‘Crackit’ scheme was professionally by West Worthing coaches, being offered as an after-school club to encourage children over 12 to grasp the basics of tennis, exercise and more.

Tom Hall of Future Proof is equally thrilled by ‘Crackit’s’ popularity and said: “Partnering with West Worthing Tennis Club and Worthing High proved really effective – the club’s coaches made the sessions fun and inclusive, while the teaching staff at the school really brought the design part of the programme to life. It was great to see the four groups get creative on the court and back in the classroom.”

With the help of West Worthing Tennis Club, Worthing High now offer a follow-on after school club.

Receiving the prestigious county award from Tennis Sussex ensures that ‘Crackit’ will will be up for national nomination at the British Awards later in the year.