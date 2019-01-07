Care for Veterans seeks runners to join Heroic One Hundred for Worthing 10k

Care for Veterans celebrates its centenary this year and to help commemorate the anniversary, the charity is looking to recruit 100 people to take part in the Worthing 10k in June.

One of the largest and friendliest running events in the south east, the Worthing 10k welcomes runners of all abilities to the flat seafront course on Sunday, June 2.

Care for Veterans ' 2018 Worthing 10k team

Care for Veterans has charity places and has already begun recruiting runners for its Heroic One Hundred team, which will be running to raise money for the disabled veterans in the charity’s care.

Christine Gillott, fundraising officer, said: “Running for us is a rewarding experience and we will be there to support you all the way.

“The Worthing 10k is a great event for those who want to start running but need something to aim for. Running for a cause such as Care for Veterans will really help motivate you throughout your training, and on the day itself.

“Now is the ideal time to start training, so make sure you contact us asap to secure your place.”

Registration via Care for Veterans is £22 and the charity asks runners to raise a minimum of £50 in sponsorship.

Heroic One Hundred team members will receive a free t-shirt or running vest, have access to a hospitality tent on race day with refreshments before and after the run, entry into a prize draw to win a fabulous prize and a party the week after the event.

As last year, some veterans will be taking part in their wheelchairs, so team members will be able to feel the pride of running alongside them.

For more information on running the Worthing 10k for Care for Veterans, call Christine on 01903 218444.

Since 1919, Care for Veterans has provided care and rehabilitation to disabled ex-servicemen and women at its hospital home in Boundary Road, Worthing.

The charity provides services such as nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and speech and language therapy to help rehabilitate those that live there, so that they can live more independent lives.

