Can wrestler Dudeney get his big break in Worthing show?

Jordon Dudeney is hoping to get his big break in the wrestling world.

The Brighton grappler will be taking part in a tournament next week to crown one of the top young wrestlers in the country.

Dudeney, who has adopted the ring name of Jordon Breaks as a tribute to one of the stars of the ITV World of Sport era, former European champion Jim Breaks, will be in action at the St Paul’s Centre, Worthing, on Thursday (April 11).

The winner of the event will follow in the ring boots of current international superstars Joel Redman (aka Oliver Grey), Mark Haskins and Zack Sabre, who were all virtual unknowns when they won the Ian Dowland Trophy when it was previously held in Worthing between 2008 and 2010.

Ian Dowland, a life-time wrestling fan, will be travelling from his home near Blackpool to present the trophy, and he and Premier Promotions matchmaker John Freemantle are hoping the tournament will unearth another gem.

Dudeney, who lives in Hove and works at the Robert Dyas store in Western Road, Brighton, fits the bill. He travels to London twice a week to train at a top wrestling academy and has modelled his style on “old school” British wrestling, including signature moves of legendary former champions Johnny Saint, Steve Grey and Ken Joyce.

Said John Freemantle: “We wanted to book one of the previous winners of the tournament for next week’s show, but Zack Sabre and Joel Redman are in Japan and Mark Haskins in America, which shows how influential the event has been in producing the top wrestling stars of today.”

The card will, however, include a match between Wade Fitzgerald, who won the trophy at Bournemouth in 2011, and reigning PWF title-holder “Dazzling” Darrell Allen that the promoter says is likely to bring the house down.

The show will also feature the first Worthing appearance of super-heavyweight tag team The Beards, who bill themselves as “over 40st. of British beef!”

Tickets, with discounts for advanced bookings, are available in person at the St Paul’s Centre in Chapel Road or can be booked on line via the venue’s website, stpaulsworthing.co.uk.