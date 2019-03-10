Ace Ashton the star of Sussex championships

Top talent Ashton Netherwood stole the show at the recent Sussex swimming county championships.

The Littlehampton-based starlet, nine, returned with 11 medals from the event.

But the success story at the latest county competition did not stop there for the immensely talented young gun.

Ashton became the youngest ever swimmer to participate in a final under the current Sussex Championships format as well as smashing short course personal best times and club records in each event he took part in.

Following his fine exploits, the Summerlea Community Primary School pupil has gained automatic selection to the Sussex county development programme and sits fourth in the overall FINA competiton 9-12 year age- group section.

Ashton was a gold medal winner in the 50 and 100metre freestyle and 200m backstroke events in the Sussex county championships.

Yet his success continued, scooping silver medals in the 50 and 100m backstroke, 200 and 400m freestyle and 50m butterfly. There were still two more medals for Ashton, this time picking up bronze medals in 50m freestyle and in the 200m individual medley.

Ashton now finds himself third in the FINA points competition in the ten year boys’ age-group.

