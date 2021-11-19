The Duke of Norfolk presents a Littlehampton Golf Club prize to Sean Franks

Duke of Norfolk hands out silverware to Littlehampton golfers

Despite a busy Remembrance Day, club president The Duke of Norfolk, as usual, found time to attend and present the prizes alongside club captain Kit Magrath at Littlehampton Golf Club’s presentation evening.

By Steve Bone
Friday, 19th November 2021, 1:00 pm

With a table full of silverware and a packed clubhouse the winners of trophies throughout 2021 gathered to formally recognise their success.

Earlier in the day 112 players took to the links for the Team Championships, where teams of eight (four pairs) combined their scores.

Emerging victorious with a score of 169 points, to win by five shots, were Sam Bellamy, Max Thoms, Dave Pretlove, Paul Kelly, Adie Miles, Richard Jays and the pairing of Chris Hawkins/Andy Musk, whose 46 points was the best of the day.

The Duke of Norfolk presents a Littlehampton Golf Club prize to Sheena and David Drake, watched by Kit Magrath

The Duke of Norfolk presents a Littlehampton Golf Club prize to Gerry Weston

The Duke of Norfolk presents a Littlehampton Golf Club prize to Drew Sykes

The Duke of Norfolk presents a Littlehampton Golf Club prize to Gerry Weston

