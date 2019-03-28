Worthing youngsters smash twelve past local rivals Bognor Regis Town

Aarran Racine's Worthing U18s thrashed local rivals Bognor Regis Town U18s 12-1 at home on Tuesday evening to remain top of the Bostik League Youth South table.

Goals from Theo McFarlane (four), Callum Chalmers (four), Tom Chalaye (three) and Charlie Millard secured the most convincing of victories for Racine's side.

The Mackerel Men were rampant from the get-go, culminating in a 7-0 lead at half-time.

The Rocks' youngsters did pull a goal back but a clinical and dominant display from the hosts saw them add a further five goals to seal a thumping win.

The result sees Worthing's young-guns stay three points clear of Lewes at the top of the division, although the Rooks have a game in hand and a superior goal difference.

The young Mackerel Men have just two games left of their season to play.

First they travel to mid-table South Park on Monday, April 1 before they round off their campaign with a visit to Nyewood Lane to take on old foes Bognor Regis Town on Monday, April 8.