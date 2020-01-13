Worthing Women put six past Bexhill to seal spot in League Cup semi-finals

Worthing Women booked a place in the League Cup semi-finals as they produced another clinical display against a spirited Bexhill United side at Woodside Road.

Braces from Gemma Worsfold and Beth Kincaid, along with solo strikes from Sara Hinton and Sam Mee wrapped up a 6-1 quarter-final win for Michelle Lawrence’s side, who will face Phoenix Sports in a last four tie.

It was the visitors who began the brighter of the two teams and took a shock lead on eight minutes when Dominique Beckett latched on to a loose pass in midfield and fired a precise effort past Amy Coster in the Worthing goal.

That joy was to be short lived, however, as the hosts equalised two minutes later.

After being played through down the left hand side, Gemma Worsfold delightfully clipped a first time effort over the head of visiting keeper Keila Tucker and into the back of the net.

Kincaid then produced a moment of pure quality to fire the home side ahead after 28 minutes.

She timed her run perfectly and lifted a deft effort over Tucker to complete the turnaround just before the half-hour mark.

Worthing then added a third before the break. Kincaid saw her effort well saved by Tucker, however, Worsfold was on hand to tap into an empty net for an easy finish.

After the interval, Worthing continued to press and found a fourth goal on 50 minutes.

Another great through ball set Kincaid away, her shot was well saved once again by Tucker but this time Mee was on hand to volley a first-time effort into the net as Bexhill’s woes worsened.

A fifth goal arrived for Worthing on 66 minutes when Sara Hinton’s run was brilliantly found by Kincaid, and the full-back kept her composure to calmly finish into the net for her second goal of the season.

With victory all but sealed, Worthing continued to find their attacking rhythm.

The home side’s sixth and final goal came 13 minutes from the final whistle.

Kincaid cooly curled another precise finish past Tucker to complete the rout.

Although happy to see Worthing progress to the semi-final, manager Michelle Lawrence was less impressed with her team’s performance on the day.

She said: "We were laboured and didn’t play with any intensity.

"Credit to Bexhill, they were positive in their play and capitalised on our slow start.

"I was pleased with how the team responded to going behind, and there were some good individual goals, but generally we played well below the standard expected.”

Worthing return to league action next weekend when they visit Crawley Wasps DS on Sunday.