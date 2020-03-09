Worthing Women continue perfect league record to edge closer to clinching promotion

Worthing Women moved a step closer to promotion as they battled to a vital 4-0 victory over lowly Eastbourne United at The Oval yesterday.

Sophie Humphrey, Rebecca Thompson-Agbro, Rebecca Barron and Sophie Frost all got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

It was 13th successive league win for Worthing, who now need just one more victory to make sure of promotion.

Despite the blustery conditions, the visitors began brightly and could have opened the scoring early on but Sophie Humphrey’s cross narrowly evaded the onrushing Sam Mee.

Captain Hannah Hewlett then had a close range effort blocked as the visitors kept the pressure on.

A glorious chance then fell the way of Mee. She powered through the United defence but fired straight at goalkeeper Leanne Hawkins with the goal gaping.

Worthing did finally get the opener their efforts had warranted soon after. After some great build up play, Humphrey kept her composure and calmly slid the ball past Hawkins.

They continued to press after finding the opener and had chances to extend their lead before the break. Tammy Waine was the first to be denied when her header was well saved on the line.

But a second goal did arrive for the visitors minutes before the break. Thompson-Agbro rose highest to power home a smart header into the corner as she scored for the second straight game.

Lawrence made a further change prior to the start of the second half, with LouLou Robson replacing Maeve O'Hannarachian, who was handed her debut.

Hannah Hewlett had a fantastic chance to make it 3-0 barley five minutes after the restart, however, her side-footed effort from close range clipped the top of the crossbar when it seemed easier to score.

Gemma Worsfold was also denied from close range minutes later as the Eastbourne defence struggled to deal with the swirling winds.

Humphrey had proved to be a nuisance for the Eastbourne defence all afternoon and she almost capitalised on poor defending once again but her low drive flew wide of the post 20 minutes from time.

Worthing capped off another battling display with two quickfire goals in stoppage-time to add some gloss to the scoreline.

After finding space on the edge of the box, Barron unleashed a brilliant curling effort which crashed into the net off a post.

Frost then got in on the act when she was on hand to hammer the ball into the net from close range a minute later following another neat passage of play.

That was the final action as Worthing remain top of the table and continued their 100 per cent league record.

Manager Lawrence was pleased with the result but recognised the performance could have been better.

“Eastbourne were resolute in their defending and will be disappointed to have conceded the two late goals, but it was more than our performance deserved," she said.

"They set up to concede as few goals as possible so we had to be patient and grind out the result.

"We have had a number of impressive performances this season but we had to win ugly (against Eastbourne) and I am okay with that."

With Lewes unable to move up a division, just one more win will secure at least a second-place finish for Worthing and with it, the lucrative prize of promotion.