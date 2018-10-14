Worthing United update on manager position

Worthing United chairman Bill Clifford has given an update on the vacant manager position.

Matt Evans parted company with the Mavericks on September 23 and the club advertised the vacant position.

And chairman Clifford says the club has received a lot of interest and hopes to appoint soon.

He said: "Further to advertising our vacancy for the position of First Team Manager we have received a number of applications and are currently in the process of considering these.

"We certainly believe, whilst not currently in the greatest of health on the pitch, that we offer an attractive proposition to the right applicant looking at the medium and longer term.

"A lot of progress has been made at the Club off the pitch over the summer months in improving the financial position, strengthening the committee, upgrading the floodlighting, installing a new PA system, new kits and matchday wear for both the First Team and Under 18's, sprucing up Lyons Way, and a new website (https://worthing-unitedfc.co.uk).

"So, in line with our future objectives, it is crucial that we make the right managerial appointment and so will not be rushing into any decisions until we are absolutely certain that we have the right person."

Clifford took on the reins as caretaker boss and will continue to do so until a new manager has been apponited.

He said: "I will continue to caretake for the time being, and whilst results have not been going our way, I have been really impressed with the attitude, commitment and work rate of the players who have maintained their focus in trying to turn things around on the pitch.

"Indeed, of the five games that I have taken, four have been against sides in the top six of the Division and the other against a Premier Division side.

"And yet we have competed well in all of them. We're creating chances and scoring goals, but we just need to figure out a way of avoiding those lapses in concentration that can be just so costly at the other end.

"We now have a run of league games against sides in the bottom half of the table coming up and so will clearly be looking to now turn decent performances into points."

The Mavericks host Southwick in the league on Saturday.