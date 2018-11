Worthing United to announce new manager

Worthing United will name their new manager on Wednesday.

The club have taken their time in replacing Matt Evans, who was relieved of his duties on September 23.

Chairman Bill Clifford has been caretaker manager in that time. The club tweeted on Tuesday night: "We have an announcement..soon. #newmanager."

SEE ALSO Evans relieved of his duties as Worthing United manager | Worthing United chairman Clifford - 'Parting company with Matt was very hard' | England cricketer in the running for Worthing United job?