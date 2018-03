Worthing Football Club have made the shortlist for Marathonbet #NonLeagueChallenge best goal celebration.

Zack Newton’s trademark celebration has been recognised, meaning Worthing will battle it out with nine other non-league clubs for the £20,000 main prize and a high profile friendly against a Premier League Legends team.

To see Newton’s celebration, others nominated and to vote for your favourite, visit www.nlc.marathonbet.co.uk/nlc-shorlist-vote