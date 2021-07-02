Worthing re-sign former Bognor and Eastbourne Borough midfielder

Kane Wills celebrates a goal in his previous Worthing spell

The club say that the nature of loan deals means Wills will officially complete his move in August - but will take part in a full pre-season at Woodside Road.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a productive 2016/17 season at the club when he walked away with the Manager’s, Player’s and Supporter’s Player of the Year awards.

The following summer he completed a transfer to Eastbourne Borough in the National League South. He joined Dorking Wanderers last July and was an integral part of the side that topped the National League South table before the season’s abrupt end.

When news of his availability this summer reached boss Adam Hinshelwood he jumped at the chance to add more experience to his relatively young squad: “Kane has had a great career in non-league, he’ll add a lot of know-how to the team – his experience will be invaluable," the manager said.

Before his arrival at the club in 2016 the midfielder had two seasons at Margate, achieving promotion from the Isthmian League in 2014/15, alongside another former red Sam Rents.