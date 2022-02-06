Worthing put six past Wingate and Finchley to stay top - in pictures

Callum Kealey, an Ollie Pearce hat-trick, Jasper Pattenden and Aarran Racine did the damage for Adam Hinshelwood's men and they stay two points clear of Enfield in top spot. See pictures by Marcus Hoare on this page and the ones linked and get all the latest from the Worthing FC camp in the Herald, out on Thursday.
Action and goal celebrations from Worthing's 6-0 Isthmian premier win over Wingate & Finchley at Woodside Road / Pictures: Marcus Hoare
