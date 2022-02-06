Action and goal celebrations from Worthing's 6-0 Isthmian premier win over Wingate & Finchley at Woodside Road / Pictures: Marcus Hoare

Worthing put six past Wingate and Finchley to stay top - in pictures

Isthmian premier leaders were in fine form to thrash Wingate and Finchley 6-0 in front of a large and appreciative Woodside Road crowd.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 5:19 pm

Callum Kealey, an Ollie Pearce hat-trick, Jasper Pattenden and Aarran Racine did the damage for Adam Hinshelwood's men and they stay two points clear of Enfield in top spot. See pictures by Marcus Hoare on this page and the ones linked and get all the latest from the Worthing FC camp in the Herald, out on Thursday.

WorthingAdam Hinshelwood
