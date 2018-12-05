Worthing manager Hinshelwood promises changes after Merstham defeat

Worthing manager Adam Hinshelwood promised changes at Woodside Road after his injury-hit squad lost 3-1 to Merstham on Tuesday.

Despite taking the lead through a James Crane penalty, three goals from an energised Moatsiders team knocked the Reds out of the Velocity Trophy and extended their losing streak to three.

This came despite kick-off being delayed by half an hour, with the visitors not even warming up before the match.

Hinshelwood said: “I'm disappointed, we just lost three games on the bounce. I thought Merstham were excellent so I might try that on Saturday - turning out without warming up.

“They worked hard enough. They wanted it more, they got to every first ball, every second ball, every third ball first. They were better in one-on-one situations, pressed us and worked us hard. We went 1-0 up luckily with the penalty but we didn't create enough and it was boring to watch. I don't know what to say other than that.”

An already-stretched squad also had more injury woes on Tuesday.

Young defender Luca Cocoracchio was handed his first start and performed well, but was forced off after 60 minutes clutching his face.

That now means nine players in Hinshelwood's side are currently out injured, with a busy winter period now in full flow. The manager promised on Tuesday to re-evaluate his approach for the time being.

He said: “I've probably got to take a bit of responsibility because I'm setting up the team to play the same way and we have got an injury-hit team. Maybe trying to play so expansively when we've got a lot of players missing is a bit ludicrous.”

“Looking at the last three games it's not working so we'll need to find another way to play with the personnel available. I could just come out here and say we've got another player injured today, nine players now, but I'm not going to do that, I don't think the players that we've got playing today would want me to say that.

“I understand the fans’ frustration. I'll take that on the chin - we've got to change things a little bit with the personnel that we've got available.”

Worthing now face a difficult league tie against second-placed Tonbridge Angels on Saturday.