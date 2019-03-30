Worthing make it ten games unbeaten with comfortable home win

Worthing made it ten games unbeaten with a comfortable 3-1 win against AFC Hornchurch at Woodside Road.

Worthing got off to the perfect start when Kwame Poku scored in the first minute.

After David Ajiboye's shot was blocked, Poku picked the ball up, cut through the Hornchurch defence, and shot straight into the top corner.

And 15 minutes late Jesse Starkey went down under pressure from Glenn Wilson and the referee pointed to the spot. Top scorer Ajiboye made no mistake with the penalty.

Callum Kealy scored in the 83rd minute. Joe Christou headed in a consolation for AFC Hornchurch.

SEE ALSO Looking back at Littlehampton Town FC’s FA Cup first round match in 1990 | Worthing teenager hoping to achieve NHL dream after being selected for Great Britain | Worthing youngsters smash twelve past local rivals Bognor Regis Town