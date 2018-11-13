Created with Sketch.

Worthing make extra man count as they beat Enfield Town to go third

Jesse Starkey gave Worthing the lead. Picture by Marcus Hoare
Worthing beat Enfield Town 4-1 to go third in the Bostik Premier.

It was a a tough first half and Enfield looked dangerous but Adam Hinshelwood's side defended well and nicked a goal on the break through Jesse Starkey.

Enfield were reduced to 10 men after a handball on the line but David Ajiboye missed the chance to make it 2-0 from the spot. But he made up for the penalty miss by making it 2-0.

Enfield pulled one back before Zack Newtomn made it 3-1. Ajiboye claimed his second to finish off the second and end a very satisfactory night for Worthing.

The club tweeted: "A really close game until the Enfield red card, we then went through the gears and made the extra man count to take home an important 3 points!".

Worthing also found out their FA Trophy opponents tonight as Bedford beat Chipstead 2-0 in their reply.

