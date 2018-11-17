Worthing leave AFC Hornchurch with a point

Adam Hinshelwood's Worthing had to settle for a point at AFC Hornchurch thanks to Callum Kealy's goal

There was some good football on display in the first 45 however a defensive error saw Hinshelwood's side trailing 1-0 at the half time break.

Kealy scored in the second half to level things up. The club tweeted: "On top for large parts of the game but weren’t clinical enough on the day!

