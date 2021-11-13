Worthing knock high-flying Hayes and Yeading out of FA Trophy

Dayshonne Golding was among the scorers / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Skipper Aarran Racine got things under way on the stroke of half-time, rising highest at the back post to cap off a dominant first half from The Mackerel Men.

Fully of energy, Worthing came out of the blocks with intent yet again in the second half. Dajon Golding doubled the scoreline with a wonderful solo-goal.

The game was sealed by Dean Cox who proved everyone wrong. Many doubted Hinshelwood’s selection of the veteran winger heading into the game. However, he performed excellently and finished with composure; confirming a comfortable result on the road for the Reds.

The win for the Isthmian League premier division leaders earns them £3,000 FA prize money and puts them in Monday's draw for the second round.