Worthing frustrated by the Scholars despite dominant display

Worthing were held to a draw by Potter's Bar despite a dominant display.

The league leaders picked up their second successive draw to cap off a mixed February. Marvin Morgan opened the scoring for the visitors, before Ollie Pearce netted an equaliser in the 69th minute to earn Worthing a point. However, a succession of excellent late chances will leave the Mackerel Men disappointed that one point was not three.

The fierce winds certainly threw a spanner in the works, as balls over the top seemed to hit a brick wall and rebound back from where they came. The harsh conditions and a lack of ideas in the final third contributed to what was a scrappy affair.

Just two minutes in, new signing Dayshonne Golding went close to getting his Worthing career off to a perfect start. Joel Colbran crossed from a dangerous position on the right and the ball fell for Golding, who met the ball with a vicious volley that stung the palms of R'avan Constable as he tipped it over the bar.

The visitors would have had a golden chance to open the scoring were it not for the quick thinking of Carl Rushworth. Aarran Racine's backpass was underhit and Ben Ward-Cochrane looked to be through on goal with no defenders in sight, but Rushworth anticipated the danger early and got there inches ahead of the striker.

Potter's Bar went close on the half hour mark through Charley Barker. Dwight Pascal floated a wonderful cross into a dangerous area and Barker stretched to meet it inside the 6 yard box, but his volley wasn't powerful enough to worry Rushworth.

Moments later, the visitors broke the deadlock through Marvin Morgan. Worthing had a corner that was cleared up the pitch and Potter's Bar broke with pace, Morgan carrying the ball a long way up the pitch. He took a shot 10 yards from goal, and slotted the ball into the bottom left corner to open the scoring.

The half ended without any further clear-cut chances, with the swirling winds certainly playing their part in a scrappy half. Morgan's goal separated the sides at the break, despite the Mackerel Men dominating possession of the ball.

Ten minutes into the second half Potter's Bar should have doubled their lead. Again breaking at speed, Barker carried the ball up the pitch and squared it to the unmarked Pascal in the 6 yard box. It was a simple finish, but the wide man blasted the ball over the bar from point blank range.

The game really began to liven up on the hour mark, as substitute Kieron Pamment had a succession of chances for the hosts. The best of the bunch saw him go very close indeed; Constable spilled the ball after a shot from range and Pamment picked up the rebound, firing his shot into the side netting from a tight angle.

Carl Rushworth made a fantastic save to keep Worthing in the game, making a fine acrobatic stop to keep out Barker's fierce half-volley.

Worthing found their equaliser on the 69th minute through Pearce. The striker held up the ball in the box, swivelled, and fired a shot into the bottom right corner of the net to bring the Mackerel Men level.

Worthing then began to dominate proceedings, as Potter's Bar looked content to run down the clock and play for the draw.

It looked like the Mackerel Men had found their winner right at the death through Kieron Pamment, who fired a volley at goal from close range but it struck the post and curled agonizingly wide.

The home side launched a concerted campaign on the Potter's Bar goal in the closing stages, forcing Constable into a series of fantastic flying saves. Chances fell to Pearce and Stevens, with Constable proving equal to their efforts, and Worthing found themselves unable to find the net despite their best efforts.

The game finished all square, and the Mackerel Men will feel unfortunate to only take a point. The draw extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points, but chasers Folkestone and Hornchurch both sit with games in hand.