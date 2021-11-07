Worthing five points clear in Isthmian premier after beating Potters Bar
Worthing are five points clear at the top of the Isthmian premier division after a 2-1 win in a rather nervy affair at The Crucial Environmental Stadium, writes Paddy Gladman.
Worthing had all the chances in the first half and eventually took the lead as Reece Meekums set up Jesse Starkey for his second goal of the season.
Meekums provided another assist on the stroke of half time, this time playing through Ollie Pearce, who lobbed the keeper with aplomb; continuing his impressive form.
The Potters Bar Town players reacted well in the second half. After having a penalty well-saved by the brilliant Harrison Male, the visitors did get a goal back. Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Kazaiah Sterling got the goal.
In the end Worthing were able to frustrate the visitors, illustrated by an off the ball brawl in added time; as the Rebels claimed a big three points at home.