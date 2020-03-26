Worthing FC chairman disappointed at promotion denial but says: There are more important things at the moment

Worthing Football Club have given a philosophical response to being denied promotion from the Isthmian premier division.

The Woodside Road outfit were leading the division by seven points with seven weeks of the season to go and as such were one of the biggest losers when the FA decided all non-league divisions from step three (Isthmian premier) and below should have their seasons terminated and the 2019-20 results expunged.

Instead of gearing up for the challenge of promotion to National League South, Adam Hinshelwood and his players are now getting used to the idea of another season at the same level.

But they took it on the chin, saying the coronavirus crisis gripping the nation is more important.

Club chairman Barry Hunter said: "This afternoon the FA announced that this season's league competition for Steps 3-6 will be null and void, with no promotion or relegation. This also applies to our women’s team.

"Naturally this comes as a huge disappointment to everyone involved at the club as we sat top of both our respective leagues. That said, this is not a decision that would have been taken likely by the FA and it is one that the club fully understands and supports. This is a time for everyone to come together, be safe and get through an incredibly difficult period.

Hastings chief - This is a terrible day for the club

"I want to thank each and everyone of our supporters, sponsors, volunteers, players, managers, coaches and club management committee members, all of whom have played such a massive role in bringing pride and enjoyment into to the club again this season. I know this club well and I’m certain that we will take this momentum into next season and go again.

"It’s my hope to share positive news in the coming days and weeks about the club and the progress we are making off the park to ensure we can keep pace with all the positives happening on the park. The future is most definitely bright.

"For now, please stay safe."