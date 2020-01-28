Worthing FA stadium to be renamed under sponsorship deal

For Woodside Road, read The Crucial Environmental Stadium. That's what Worthing's ground will be called after the club secured a major new sponsorship deal

A club statement said: "We are delighted to announce that the club have secured a sponsorship deal for Woodside Road. Local business Crucial Environmental will be sponsoring the stadium, with the ground to be known as The Crucial Environmental Stadium."

Dave Hanley, director of Crucial Environmental, spoke about his affection for the club. “We’re really excited about the new deal, really excited about where the club is and its progress over the past four or five years, and really proud to be a part of it.

"It’s an amazing club, there’s a real good feeling around the place at the moment. My heart’s been in it since George took over; it was my kids that led me here in the first place, thanks to all the great work the club does with children and the local community.”

Crucial Environmental operate across the country, but began their journey with an office in Worthing. They have been involved with the club for a number of years, and Hanley spoke about why he wanted to take the next step.

“I just really want to see the club do well. I’d love to see them get promoted! If there’s anything I can do to help, I will. On the flip side, it’s also good business for me, a great opportunity to get my business out there. I see it as a complete win-win,” he said.

“It’s my first time getting involved in football, unless of course you count five-a-side! But this is the perfect place for us to make a difference.”

Club chairman Barry Hunter talked about the benefits of the sponsorship deal, for a price that has not been disclosed.

“As a football club there’s a lot we can do internally to try to ensure we run a sustainable club, but it won’t happen without the support and sponsorship of our local businesses. It’s absolutely essential for the club, not just to survive but also to prosper, so we’re delighted to have Dave and Crucial Environmental on board.

"They’ve been a sponsor of the club for a long, long time and it’s great to see him have faith in what’s going on here. The club are delighted to be working with Crucial Environmental, and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership."