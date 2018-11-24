Worthing exit FA Trophy after Colbran sees red

Joel Colbran was sent off for Worthing as they were beaten 2-1 by Bedford Town in the FA Trophy.

Jared Rance gave Adam Hinshelwood's side a 24th minute lead before Colbran was sent off before half-tiome for an aggressive tackle.

There were also early injuries to both David Ajiboye and Danny Barker.

The man advantage proved too much in the second half as the home side scored twice to progress.

