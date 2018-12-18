Worthing Dynamos triumph in Cissbury Cup final

The Worthing Dynamos Under 9 Red Team were victorious and lifted the Arun and Chichester Football League’s Cissbury Cup.

After playing last season in the Mid-Sussex League, the mighty Worthing Dynamos were keen to test themselves this season in the Arun and Chichester League and were drawn in a qualifying group that included Worthing Town, Lancing United and Bognor Regis Town Blue.

The Dynamos won all of their qualification games comfortably to finish top of the group, which set up an exciting final against the opposing group winners, Bognor Regis Town White who had also won all of their qualification games too.

The Cissbury Cup final was played at Palatine Park and the support for both teams was amazing and immense. Both teams played really well and the match was end to end with the mighty Worthing Dynamos finishing as the eventual winners.

Worthing Dynamos Manager Kevin O’Reilly commented after the game “The majority of our players have been with the Dynamos since we started at under 6’s, so it is pleasing to see how well the players have developed as footballers. I am proud and privileged to manage such an incredible club and coach such a fantastic group of players.”

A special thank you to Ricky Neenan and all the Under 9’s Worthing Dynamos coaches for all of their hard work and dedication they give to the mighty Worthing Dynamos.