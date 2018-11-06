Worthing cruise to Senior Cup win against AFC Uckfield Town

Worthing eased past AFC Uckfield Town at Woodside Road on Tuesday, winning 6-2 to move into the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup.

Sam Rents, Zack Newton, Reece Meekums, David Ajiboye, and Jazz Rance all scored in a convincing win for Adam Hinshelwood’s side.

There were only two changes from Saturday’s spectacular league win against Folkestone Invicta, Joe Clarke and Rhyle Ovenden replacing Darren Budd and Will Miles to make for a strong lineup.

Worthing started comfortably but it was the Oakmen who got the first clear chance, Callum Smith driving a low free-kick just past the post - a few bums squeaked in the unusually quiet stands.

SEE ALSO Worthing set to field strong line-up against AFC Uckfield in Sussex Senior Cup | Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood praises his frontline after Folkestone Invicta | Meekums hits late winner as Worthing beat Folkestone in a thriller

Captain Rents proved the team’s set-piece saviour, curling home his third free-kick in three games to put the Reds ahead in the 28th minute.

Sam Cooper was then sent off for a shocking studs-up tackle on Reece Meekums just before the break, crippling Uckfield.

It didn’t take long for the Reds to take advantage after half-time. Alex Parsons threaded a ball to Meekums on the wing, who crossed for Newton to score his first goal of the season on 50 minutes.

But Uckfield struck back quickly, Bailo Camara heading down past Kleton Perntpeou to pull one back three minutes later.

Loanee Meekums quashed any hope of an Oakman comeback three minutes after that, rounding Louis Rogers and firing home from Ajiboye’s pass to double both Worthing’s advantage and his goal count in his second match for the Reds.

Meekums then returned the favour to Worthing’s top scorer, latching onto Joe Clarke’s pass to cross for Ajiboye to tap home in the 62nd minute.

Worthing went five up in the 83rd minute, Meekums shooting past Rogers from a tight angle after a ball from Hayden Skerry.

Uckfield didn’t go quietly, Matt McClean responding less than a minute later to hit a consolation past Perntpeou.

Sub Jazz Rance then hit the Oakmen for six in the 87th minute, shooting high into the net to cement Worthing’s win.

Worthing: Perntpeou, Parsons, Rents (c), Clarke, Crane (Rance), Barker, Ajiboye (Aguiar), Ovenden, Newton, Meekums, Starkey (Skerry). Subs: Budd, Miles, Rance (Crane), Aguiar (Ajiboye), Skerry (Starkey) Att: 277