Worthing College duo impress on England duty

On the back of recent Worthing College men’s football success, there have also been individual honours.

Defenders Fintan Walsh and Matt Boiling are part of the England Colleges’ side this season and impressed on a recent tour of Italy.

Worthing College have a rich history of students making the national squad, with Pat Webber, Ross Edwards, Charlie Williamson and Luke Brodie to have done so in previous years.

Both Walsh and Boiling made the cut following a training camp back in December.

The pair contributed in England Colleges 3-2 win over Australia earlier this year and were equally as impressive as they travelled with the squad to Rome to take part in the Caput Mundi tournament.

England were drawn against Romania, host nation Italy and Wales.

Boiling and Walsh were part of the teams that were beaten by Romania on penalties, lost 4-0 to Italy then rounded things off with a 5-1 triumph over Wales.

Worthing College performance coach Dave Hall spoke of his pride at the pair playing for England and said: “Both Fintan (Walsh) and Matt (Boiling) have been outstanding performers and role models during their time with us at Worthing College.

“We have 13 players who have represented their country, it’s great we can give player the opportunity to represent their country on a regular basis.”

Boiling was awarded player of the tournament for his efforts, while Walsh skippered England in the match against Italy.