Worthing boss won't lose sleep over two points that got away

Jasper Pattenden soaks up the plaudits after putting Worthing ahead against Hornchurch / Picture: Marcus Hoare

They were denied victory on Saturday by a 90th-minute Hornchurch equaliser that cancelled out Jasper Pattenden’s goal – and the manager admitted he’d heard a few grumbles in the crowd about their display.

They put the minor setback behind them on Tuesday with a fine effort to defeat promotion rivals Folkestone Invicta 3-1 thanks to two goals from Callum Kealy and Ollie Pearce’s 30th strike of his stunning season.

Worthing had Danny Barker sent off in the dying minutes of the midweek win after a brawl broke out and he will miss three games after Saturday’s visit to Corinthian Casuals.

Ollie Pearce runs to celebrate after a strike against Folkestone / Picture: Marcus Hoare

The week’s results keep Hinshelwood’s troops four points clear of Enfield at the top of the Isthmian premier and the manager said it was a decent return for their efforts.

“Against Hornchurch it was disappointing to concede so late. A 1-0 win would have been a fair result, I feel, and would have been our third straight clean sheet,” he said.

“I heard a few grumbles in the crowd but we have to keep things in perspective. This is a very competitive league and no-one’s going to win every game.

“It’s not like we have a budget that blows everyone else’s out of the water. I think all the top teams have similar. The club have been very good in the way they’ve managed the finances and the board have been very open with me in terms of saying what’s available.”

Hinshelwood was pleased to claim all three points from Invicta’s visit. “It was a good response after Saturday – we played some really good stuff. We didn’t score til late in the first half but turned the screw after the break and got 3-0 up before they came back at us.

“I was pleased for Cal (Kealy) scoring twice. His goals, assists and his general work-rate and play have been huge for us since he came in. And Ollie just keeps on scoring, and leading on the pitch.”