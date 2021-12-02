Worthing boss: The factor that cost us dear in Dorking defeat

Action from Worthing's FA Trophy clash with Dorking / Picture: Stephen Goodger

The manager believed all that was missing against the National League South outfit was an ability to take any of their chances.

And he is hoping similar but more clinical displays will bring reward in a hectic couple of weeks in the league. They will host Cray Wanderers and visit Haringey, Brightlingsea and Margate, all in the space of 11 days.

A goal in each half by Alfie Rutherford ended the Mackerel Men’s Trophy run on Saturday and Hinshelwood said: “It was probably a fair outcome but we were disappointed.

“We played really well and had a bit more of the possession than they had – but they created three or four chances and scored two and we created twice as many and didn’t score.

“That was the only difference really, so we can take something from the way we played.”

Hinshelwood said a failure to capitalise on chances created had been seen in each of their three home defeats this season, and it was something that must not become a habit.

But with a home league loss to Cheshunt still in their minds, Worthing now have a chance to rediscover their winning form as they battle to stay top of the Isthmian premier.

Cray, who visit Woodside Road on Saturday, and Haringey, who Worthing go to next Tuesday, are both in the bottom seven – but Hinshelwood said both sides were capable of beating anyone and climbing the table.

“Cray have just come through in the Trophy against Ebbsfleet and could easily go a run, so we will have to be at our best on Saturday,” he said.

“It’s similar with Haringey – when we went there last year it was one of our toughest games. But this next run of games is a chance to show again what we can do.”

Worthing have been drawn at home to Lewes in the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup, which may be held on Saturday, December 18.

Hinshelwood said: “If it’s anything like the league game against them, which we won 5-4, it’ll be great to watch.”