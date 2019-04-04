Worthing boss Hinshelwood: 'Confidence is oozing from the team'

‘Confidence is oozing from the Worthing team’ according to boss Adam Hinshelwood as his side gear up for their trip to top-of-the-table Dorking Wanderers in the Bostik Premier on Saturday.

The Mackerel Men notched up a 3-1 home victory over AFC Hornchurch last weekend to push them up to fourth in the table.

Not only did Hinshelwood’s side further cement themselves in the play-off picture, they also extended their unbeaten run to ten.

The Woodside Road-outfit last suffered defeat on January 30, as a late Merstham winner saw Worthing fall to a 1-0 away loss.

Since then the Mackerel Men have picked up six wins and four draws and Hinshelwood believes that this run of form has boosted his squad’s belief.

He said: “We’re a young group and the fact that they’re playing confidently really bodes well.

“They’ve clearly got a lot of confidence in the system we’re playing. They seem to have a lot of belief in it.

“Our shape is good and you can see confidence is oozing from the team because of that.”

Saturday’s opponents Dorking sit 11 points clear of second-placed Haringey Borough but, by their standards, have suffered a dip in form.

A run of 11 consecutive Wanderers victories, spanning from January 15 to March 9, has been offset by just a single win in their last three games.

Dorking’s 11 game winning stretch actually started with a 4-1 away win over the Mackerel Men.

Giuseppe Sole opened the scoring for Wanderers before Callum Kealy levelled.

But second-half strikes from Lewis Taylor, Niall McManus and Reece Hill ensured a comfortable victory for the Surrey-based team.

Despite Dorking’s struggles of late, Hinshelwood is predicting a tough test.

He added: “They’ve set very good, high standards all season.

“We’re looking forward to it, of course, but we know that it’s going to be a real tough task.

“We’re on good form and we are really only matching them and everyone is taking that as patchy form for them.

“They’re a good side and we know we’re going to have to have a bit of luck and be at our level best to get something out of the game.”

Worthing will be at a full compliment of players for the trip to Dorking bar Alex Parsons. The midfielder will be serving the final game of his four match-ban.