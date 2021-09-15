Worthing boss: Confidence lifting fast as wins start to flow

Aarran Racine heads the winner against East Thurrock / Picture: Stephen Goodger

The Mackerel Men twice came from behind to beat East Thurrock 3-2 at Woodside Road on Saturday, then romped to a 4-0 win at Leatherhead on Tuesday night.

It lifted them to third in the league and helped put behind them an inconsistent start in which they lost two of their opening four Isthmian games and went out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle.

Goals from Ollie Pearce, Alfie Young and Aarran Racine defeated East Thurrock before Dean Cox, Pearce, Reece Myles-Meekums and Mo Diallo struck for an impressive result at Leatherhead.

Worthing celebrate Racine's goal, which proved the decisive one / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Boss Hinshelwood was delighted with the maximum haul from the two games and said his players were now showing their ability and turning it into victories.

“Against East Thurrock we were slow to get going and their first goal got us going. We dominated much of the first half then got done by a sucker punch to go 2-1 down. But getting back to 2-2 before half-time was vital and we were able to go on and win it.

“The winner came from a delivery by Dean that Aarran headed in and that’s going to be an important combination for us this season.

“The result was good for our confidence and you could see the lift it gave everyone.

“Then at Leatherhead on Tuesday we were excellent. We started really well on a nice pitch that had a bit of zip.

“It made a difference for us to score first – we have conceded first too often so far – and we kept Leatherhead out when they had a good spell and then went on to win convincingly.

“It was nice to see us perform like that and show what we can do. You can see our confidence building and we have to carry that forward game to game.”

The frustration for Worthing now is that they have no match this weekend, because scheduled Isthmian premier opponents Hornchurch have an FA Cup tie.