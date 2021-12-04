Worthing beat Cray to extend lead at top - report and picture gallery

Report by Paddy Gladman

The start of the first half was relatively cagey, with neither side letting up too many opportunities early on. That all changed though on the half an hour mark. Worthing showed their class playing out from the back and eventually, Reece Myles-Meekums burst into the penalty area, before cutting it back to Ollie Pearce who was able to tap home; concluding a lovely team goal.

The opener really stamped Worthing’s authority on the game, as the rebels took control of things. Just 10 minutes after the opener, Worthing made it two. Jesse Starkey who had already provided a number of wicked deliveries into the Cray penalty area conjured up another. This time finding Danny Barker at the back post who crashed his header home!

The second half fizzled out, with few chances for either side. Worthing’s two first half goals were enough to claim all three points. Adam Hinshelwood's side now go to Haringey on Tuesday and Brightlingsea on Saturday.

Action and celebrations from Worthing's 2-0 Isthmian premier win over Cray Wanderers at Woodside Road / Pictures: Marcus Hoare

