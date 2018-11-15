Worthing are focussed on one game at a time, says boss Adam Hinshelwood

Adam Hinshelwood has maintained Worthing’s focus is on one game at a time after they moved to within two points of the top of the Bostik League Premier Division on Tuesday evening.

Worthing won 4-1 away to fellow high-flyers Enfield Town as they recorded a fifth successive victory in all competitions. They are now third in the table, just two points behind leaders Dorking Wanderers with two games in hand.

Hinshelwood’s young side have lost just two of their 21 matches this season but Worthing’s boss is not getting carried away and just wants his team to maintain their current level of consistency.

He said: “It’s going to sound like all the cliches are coming out but with so many games coming up and the cup competitions, you can’t just put your focus into one thing.

“You switch attention from one week to another. Our next opponents are Hornchurch away in the league on Saturday, so we’ll put all our focus into getting ready for them.

“Then we’ve got Tonbridge in the Velocity Cup on Tuesday, then we’re back in FA Trophy action. We’ve got to arrange a date for the Sussex Senior Cup away to Eastbourne Town and there’s so much still going on when we’re in three cup competitions still.

“We want to be competitive in all of our games, but you do just focus on the next game and that’s Hornchurch.

“When you’re on a good run, each game can’t come soon enough. We just want to maintain that and it’s five wins in a row now.

“Performance levels have been picking up and improving. There are players playing with a lot more confidence and it’s encouraging.”

Worthing went ahead at Enfield on Tuesday when Jesse Starkey turned home David Ajiboye’s cross five minutes before half-time.

The hosts were reduced to ten men two minutes into the second half when Sam Hatton was dismissed for handling Zack Newton’s shot on the line. Ajiboye’s spot-kick was saved by Enfield keeper Joe Wright.

Ajiboye soon made amends, though, when he collected the ball on the left, beat three players and fired home to make it 2-0 on 64 minutes.

Enfield got a goal back through what Worthing felt was a soft penalty but they restored their two-goal advantage ten minutes from time when Newton tapped home Starkey’s cross.

Ajiboye then completed the scoring in the final minute when he netted his 12th goal of the season.

Hinshelwood said: “We weren’t really at the races in the first half but came in 1-0 up which was a bit of a shock but in the second half I thought we played really well.

“The player being sent off helped us but he was only stopping us going 2-0 up by handballing it on the line.

“We upped our intensity and I thought we really took the game to them in the second half.” Hinshelwood also praised Ajiboye’s response after missing the penalty.

He said: “He’ll still want penalties, I know he’s that type of character.

“He wants to score goals and he didn’t let it affect him. He was a bit disappointed after it but his first goal was unreal.”

WORTHING: Perntreou; Parsons, Rents, Budd, Crane, Colbran, Ajiboye, Barker, Newton, Meekums, Starkey. Subs: Miles, Clarke, Aguiar, Rance, Kealy.