Shoreham FC are putting sustainability high on the agenda - just like Norwich City and Southampton

It’s all to do with sustainability in sport and the Musselmen’s rivals for a ‘club strategy’ prize are Norwicjh and Southampton.

The inaugural BASIS sustainable sports awards take place next Tuesday at the Kia Oval cricket ground, London.

Winners will be crowned across four categories: Club Strategy, Social Impact, Engagement and/or Education, Innovation - Initiatives and Products and Media and Outreach.

Shoreham are shortlisted for the Club Strategy award for work on a number of projects.

The club have pledged to be carbon zero by 2025, so are focused on reducing their footprint across energy, transport and catering.

Despite being a volunteer led-initiative club they want to use their place in the community to encourage local businesses and supporters to follow their example.

Also shortlisted are Southampton FC, who have launched The Halo Effect to empower fans by giving them a voice, protect the planet through the development of environmental initiatives, support the community by giving back to the city and demonstrate corporate responsibility.