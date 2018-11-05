Whittington bemoans 'same old story' as Mile Oak are knocked out of Division One Cup by Wick

Mile Oak are out of the Division One Cup following a 2-0 away loss to Wick in round two of the competition on Saturday.

The Wickers, under the guidance of new manager Bryan O’Toole, had the first attempt on goal but the ball was headed into the side netting.

Mile Oak followed up with a chance from Michael Gould but the ball was fired over the bar. An Oak’s corner from Jack Stenning found Mo Shuga’a but his header went just over.

A Wickers counter attack was successful as a ball from David Crouch went past the Oaks ‘keeper on 25 minutes and, despite protests from Oak that the ball was offside, Wick went ahead.

A fired up Oak kept the ball at the Wickers end of the pitch, and a cracking shot from Craig Anderson on 45 minutes struck the inside of the post.

Just before the half-time whistle a free-kick was awarded to Oak which Eric Wedge-Bull sent inches wide.

The second half saw further chances for both sides but Crouch, on 73 minutes, got his second goal of the game for the Wickers. Mark Rewell for Oak then looked certain to score but Keelan Belcher made a superb save to thwart his attempt.

At the final whistle it finished 2-0 to Wick.

Mile Oak manager Anthony Whittington said: “It is not through lack of effort, but it is the same old story. We dominate possession and create enough chances, but we can’t score. Until we start finding the back of the net then we will struggle.”

Mile Oak’s next league game is Saturday, 10 November, away to Billingshurst, before they go on to compete in the quarter-finals of the Peter Bentley Cup on Tuesday, 13 November away to Chichester City.

Mile Oak: A Stenning, Arnold, Gillingham, French, Wedge-Bull, Shuga’a, Gould, Marriott, J Stenning, Foster, Anderson. Subs: Dine, Rewell, Bridge, Wells, Hall.