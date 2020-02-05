What do Liverpool have in common with Littlehampton Town?

There are not many things you would associate with Littlehampton Town FC and Premier League leaders Liverpool.

But the Sussex side do share something in common with Jurgen Klopp's men.

The sides are only two of six teams in the top ten tiers of English football to be un beaten in the league this season.

The other teams Stowmarket Town, Jersey Bulls, Westfields And Risborough Rangers.

Liverpool have played the most games of those teams (25) while Mark Bennett's side have played 19.

Of those 19, the Golds have won 17, including the 2-1 win over Seaford Town on Saturday and they are currently eight points clear of the Southern Combination Football League Division 1 table.

Liverpool look on course to win their first ever Premier League title after an incredible season.