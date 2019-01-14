Upper Beeding stun Angmering Seniors to book semi-final spot

Upper Beeding recorded a shock success over title-chasing SCFL Division 2 rivals Angmering Seniors to reach the Sussex Intermediate Cup semi-finals.

Kris Harding was at the double while Connor Angood also netted as Beeding toppled Seniors, winning the quarter-final tie 3-1 and moving to within two wins of lifting the county cup competition.

Beeding made the trip to high-flying Angmering having not won either of their previous two outings.

But they seemed to save one of their best performances of the season for a huge quarter-final where they were underdogs.

Double goalscorer Harding could not content his excitement after playing a part in firing Beeding through.

Posting on Twitter following the quarter-final victory, he said: “Scoring two goals in a 3-1 win against @ang_seniors to put the mighty @UpperBeedingFC into the semi final. I will be living off that strike for years to come #ChooChoo #Screamer #GoalOfTheSeason.”

Midfielder Dan Swain grabbed Angmering Seniors' consolation. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Seniors were missing a number of key players and Beeding made a fast start.

They were rewarded with an opener five minutes before the break.

Harding was the man to get it, giving the visitors a slender advantage. The visitors had to wait until ten minutes from time to double their lead.

Angood bagged a sixth goal in his past five appearances to put Beeding in command. Harding then struck again on 85 minutes to put the visitors on the way to the semi-finals.

Dan Swain pulled one back for Seniors but that was just a consolation as Upper Beeding booked their spot in the semi-finals.

A trip to Rustington awaits Beeding in the last four.

Upper Beeding travel to Brighton Electricity for a League Cup second-round clash on Saturday.

Have you read?

Here's how the Bostik League promotions and relegations will work with some play-off winners NOT being promoted

Worthing Raiders 'not good enough' as winning run is ended

Reigning European and world champion Stephens targets more success