Upper Beeding move quickly to name new manager

Upper Beeding Football Club's search for a new manager is over.

Beeding, whose current boss Josh Baldock announced his decision to step down at the end of the current Southern Combination League Division 2 campaign last month, have appointed Dennis Hughes to replace him.

Hughes has a wealth of coaching experience and is making a return to Sussex after a long stint away.

Newly-appointed Upper Beeding boss Hughes is a UEFA B licence qualified coach and has spent time managing in both Ireland and Spain.

Hughes had spells at Sussex sides Steyning Town, Eastbourne Borough and Hastings United before working with Cork City and CD Lanzarote in the lower tiers of Spanish football.

The newly-named Beeding manager most recently worked in Kent but is excited to have agreed on a return to Sussex.

He said: “I am extremely thankful to Upper Beeding for the chance to manage at Sussex County League level once again. I can’t wait to get started and hopefully bump into some old faces.

“I will endeavour to take the club as far as possible and to the next level. The club has a great base of existing coaches, players - including a promising under-18 set-up - and officers who are football men through-and-through. They all care about the club and the community.

"I must say a few words regarding the clubs outgoing manager Josh Baldock. He has done a great job in his tenure and has made the club what it is today. The highs and lows over his five years in charge are an experience to behold.”

Upper Beeding secretary Dave Rowland is delighted to have Hughes on board and said: “We have known for some weeks that Josh (Baldock) would be stepping down at the end of the season. To have the opportunity to appoint a replacement of Dennis’s experience and calibre was too good to miss.

"After winning all 5 games in September and team of the month, the last six months have been disappointing and seen us drift down the table. Coaches Jamie Hollis, Tom Warren and Matt Gray, together with the group of players, have done an incredible job through a difficult time.

"We believe Dennis offers the leadership, experience and expertise to work with the group and restore confidence and morale through the values that have always held us in good stead – hard-work, commitment and togetherness at training and matchdays."