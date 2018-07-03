Upper Beeding appoint joint managers after Hughes' shock departure

Upper Beeding Football Club have wasted no time in finding a replacement in the wake of Dennis Hughes’ shock decision to step down as manager.

Vastly experienced Hughes was named boss back in May and the hope was he could bring the good times back to the Southern Combination League Division 2 side.

Upper Beeding seemed buoyed after landing who they felt was the ideal replacement for previous manager Josh Baldock, who stepped down at the end of last season following an eight-year stay.

Hughes would not take charge of a single game, though, as he resigned last week.

The club were forced to act quickly and have now appointed Jamie Hollis and Tom Warren as joint managers for the new season.

Hollis was due to assist Hughes for the upcoming campaign, while Warren was meant to be reserve team boss.

The pair will now oversee the first team for the coming season and a club official said: “We respect that Dennis had his reasons for the decision to resign. After a period when it was hoped he would change his mind, it was clear that wasn’t going to happen.

"At a critical time planning for the new season, the club has decided to act swiftly in appointing our assistant manager (Jamie Hollis) and reserve team manager (Tom Warren) to the role of first team joint managers.

"Jamie and Tom have the full backing of the club and players for the season ahead.”

Hughes declined to comment on the reasoning behind his departure.

Upper Beeding return for pre-season training at the Memorial Playing Field tonight (7pm).

All players new and existing will be given a warm welcome.

Hughes named Upper Beeding boss