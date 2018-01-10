UPDATE: Gathern released from hospital following head injury

Shoreham Football Club defender Alex Gathern was released from East Surrey Hospital earlier today.

Gathern was forced off early in the second half of Mussels' Bostik League South loss at South Park last night and taken to hospital as a precaution.

The versatile defender remained in East Surrey Hospital overnight but was cleared to return home earlier this afternoon.

Gathern is set to be sidelined for two weeks following the injury and Mussels manager Sammy Donnelly admits he will be a big loss.

He said: "It's a relief Alex has been allowed to return home. Everyone involved with the club was concerned for him, so we're so pleased he's going home now.

"Alex will be missing for at least two weeks, he'll be a massive loss but the main thing for him is to make a full recovery."

Shoreham will be without Gathern when they entertain Phoenix Sports in the league on Saturday.