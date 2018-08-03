Top-six finish the target for Steyning

Gerry Murphy admits anything other then a top-six finish in the Southern Combination League Division 1 this season will be a disappointment.

Murphy, heading into his third campaign as manager, has assembled a strong looking squad over the summer.

Returning Alex Gathern, Ryan Timms, Josh Maher, Jahobi Maher and Ash Minter – all players with experience of playing in the SCFL Premier Division or higher – have moved to the Shooting Field for the upcoming season.

Forward Dom Ozga – moving to division-higher Saltdean United – is the only player Murphy has lost from last season’s squad as they look to challenge at the top this term.

Murphy said: “It’s been a very busy pre-season both training and recruitment-wise, we have added a number of new faces.

“With the squad we are building, it goes without saying I would be disappointed if we were not pushing for a top-six finish but it may take a while for them to gel together.

“As we stand, we have been putting in lots of hard work on fitness and changing systems to see what suits us, making it easier for us to change if needed during the long season.”

Despite a number of new additions this summer, Murphy is still looking for more signings. He added: “We’re still looking at a couple of other players who we will hopefully have on board for the new season. There has been lots going on off the pitch making this club something everyone should be proud of.”

Steyning start their SCFL Division 1 campaign at home to Midhurst & Easebourne on Saturday.

