The Sussex hotshot who's already scored 45 goals this season

Joe Benn has been scoring for fun all season and netted another three in the 8-0 hammering of Steyning / Picture: Stephen Goodger

The Golds’ latest victims were Steyning, who they beat 8-0 in their latest SCFL premier division outing at the Sportsfield.

It took Littlehampton back on top of the table and means their own tally is 76 goals in 21 league games.

Benn, meanwhile, has scored 45 in just 31 games in all competitions – three more than the league’s second and third highest scorers combined.

He got three against Steyning while Tom Biggs, Dave Herbert, Lucas Pattendon, Dion Jarvis and Stephen Herbert also on target.

Town joint boss Mitchell Hand paid tribute to prolific Benn.

“Joes now on 45 goals, he’s doing things I’ve certainly never seen in my 15 years of county league football,” said Hand.

“He’s going to smash all sorts of records this season.

“We’re lucky to have him. Not only is his goals return unbelievable but his general play and work rate is second to none and he’s turned into a real leader within the group.”

Hand was delighted by the hammering of Steyning.

“It was another brilliant result against a side who are full of good players that are just in a bad moment in Steyning.

“We, we’ve said all season because of the players we have going forward goals will always come naturally but to get our third clean sheet in a row is massive for us.”