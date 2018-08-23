The key points from Brighton manager Chris Hughton's pre-match Liverpool press conference

Brighton manager Chris Hughton held his pre-match press conference for Saturday’s Premier League match against Liverpool this afternoon.

Here are some of the key points:

The credit for performance v Man Utd

“I think when you’re playing against the top six, you’re generally the underdogs. We probably didn’t get the credit we deserved, but that’s normal.

“I think with how we are now and coverage that goes with the big teams it’s perhaps normal, and sometimes it’s not a bad thing to just go under radar a little bit but it was a very good performance and a performance that certainly deserved the win.”

Player confidence heading into Liverpool

“I hope it’s done a lot because an away game at Liverpool, they almost don’t come any tougher than that. We’ll certainly need to show a lot of the qualities that we showed in last week’s performance.

“I think what it’s also done is it allows us to go to Liverpool with three points. I think perhaps it’s quite daunting if you’ve lost your first two games and then your next game is Liverpool. So hopefully it will allow us to go there with a little bit more confidence, a little bit less pressure.”

Away form

“I think with regards into fixing it and improving it, that’s the challenge we’ve set ourselves going into this season, but you never go into a game thinking about those things.

“Our approach going into every away game would be exactly the same. You know against the top six it’s generally going to be a different type of game. you know they’re going to have the bulk of possession and that’ll be no different at Anfield on Saturday.”

Liverpool style of play

“They’re a team that play at a very high tempo, they’ve got a lot of pace in the team. Of course, I don’t need to tell anybody the ability they have in the front three. The tempo I expect to be very fast, that’s what they’ve already proved this season.”

Steve Sidwell

“Well I won’t miss seeing him because he’s coming back! It’s the right time for him to retire and he made that decision. We will miss the quality and experience that he has but we’ll also miss him in the changing room.

“He was a big influence and was somebody that played at a very good level, and one of the players that before last season had Premier League experience. But we are delighted that he’s coming back.”

Injuries

“Lewis Dunk hasn’t trained this week. The good news is it’s not a bad one, he went over on his ankle so we don’t expect him to be out for any real period of time.

“He’s a tough individual, we haven’t ruled him out completely but at this moment it would be doubtful, but we’re delighted it’s not as bad as what it perhaps could have been.

“Andone, Bruno and Izquierdo will all miss Saturday.”

Liverpool weaknesses

“You know the quality of the players. You know what they’ve added. They’re top, top team at the moment. Everyone speaking about Man City, but these (Liverpool) were top team last season and they have improved.”

“Very strong side, we obviously know where their goals come from. But from one to eleven they are a top team.”