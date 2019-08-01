'Talented' Mile Oak eye season of progression

Mile Oak have been challenged to progress in every competition this season.

New manager Curtis Foster insisted his ‘talented’ squad have the capabilities to better a seventh-placed finish in SCFL Division last term and their achievements in the cups.

Foster, who has also managed Worthing United, Southwick and Shoreham, admitted it was a battle to keep the team together after being appointed earlier this summer.

But with the exception of Nick Lansdale who has taken the decision to retire, Oak’s squad remains the same from last term.

Foster has also recruited key targets Harvey Dunk, Jack Phillips and Jay Carse for what he hopes will prove a successful season.

He said: “It was a real struggle keeping hold of some of our players but luckily after a really enjoyable pre-season of training, games and even team building - everyone has decided to commit and stick together.

“We aren’t setting any specific targets we are just hoping to be as progressive as possible in every competition we are in.

“We want to finish the season, look back and say that was enjoyable for everyone involved.

“I had a group of three or four players I wanted to add to the squad, which I’ve been lucky to do.

“Overall I’m extremely happy with the squad, the talent is high, the character is even better and we hope it will be a successful season.”

Foster also wished the departing Lansdale well in the future following his decision to hang up his boots, which proved to be the only departure over the summer.

Foster added: “In terms of outgoings, Nick Lansdale has been the only man departs, we wish him a happy retirement.

“We were not particularly active bringing players in as he was the only outgoing.”

Foster’s first competitive game as Mile Oak manager sees them on the road at Wick on Saturday.

