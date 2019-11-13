Sussex Senior Cup third round draw details confirmed

Sussex FA have confirmed that the third round draw of the Sussex Senior Cup will be broadcast on Saturday (November 16) at 5.50pm on BBC Sussex.

Ken Benham, Chief Executive, and Jack Towers, Marketing & Communications Officer, will conduct the draw.

If you are unable to follow the draw on BBC Sussex, the Sussex FA's Twitter account, @SussexCountyFA, will be providing coverage of the draw.

The remaining teams have been assigned the following numbers for Saturday's draw:

1. AFC Uckfield Town

2. AFC Varndeanians

3. Bognor Regis Town

4. Brighton & Hove Albion U23s or Hastings United (to be played Tuesday, November 19)

5. Burgess Hill Town

6. Chichester City or Shoreham (to be played this (Wednesday) evening)

7. Crawley Town

8. Eastbourne Borough

9. Horsham

10. Horsham YMCA

11. Lancing

12. Lewes

13. Littlehampton Town

14. Peacehaven & Telscombe

15. Whitehawk

16. Worthing