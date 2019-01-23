Survival still the main focus for Shoreham boss Curtis Foster

Curtis Foster insists avoiding SCFL Premier Division relegation is his only aim at Shoreham this season.

Mussels made it three matches without defeat since Foster was named manager after a scoreless home draw against Pagham in their latest league fixture.

Despite such a good start under their new boss, Shoreham still only remain four points above the relegation zone in 15th.

Given the fact they still find themselves in a fight to avoid the drop this season, Foster’s sole focus is to keep the Middle Road outfit in the division this term.

He said: “We are still here just to survive, whilst doing so we are doing a lot of work away from the pitch to progress to club to where it should be.

“We are going into every game with confidence. But there’s no complacency from us after three good results.

“We are just focused on getting any points on the board we can each game.”

The shutout against Pagham means Mussels are still to concede a goal in the three games Foster has taken charge of so far. Shoreham’s boss saw the defence as an area that needing improving when he arrived and is pleased to see the hard work in training now paying off.

But Foster was quick to give credit to his players and staff for a solid backline since arriving.

“We are delighted with three clean sheets in three games,” Foster said.

“It was essential for us to tighten up at the back.

“All credit goes to the players and my team around me. My assistant, goalkeeper coach and physio - we have a great relationship and understanding - this has helped us together to build strong platforms of standards and expectations.”

The one area Foster will seek to strengthen is Shoreham’s goalscoring threat.

Thomas Johnston has got Mussels’ sole effort in Foster’s time at the club. Despite a lack of goals, the Shoreham manager is not alarmed just yet. He added: “We have been unfortunate not to score a few goals and we have created clear-cut chances. But that’s football and we will take clean sheets and any points as they come.”

Mussels included three new signings Regan Dunk, Matt Simpson and Connah Gardener-Lowe - with the latter making a debut from the bench against Pagham.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Lee Daubeney and Jack Rowe-Hurst have also agreed on moves to Middle Road. And Foster is delighted to further enhance his playing squad.

“We were very light in terms of numbers and we are looking to change the environment by bringing in the right characters and personalities,” Foster said.

“We have five quality additions and players that have brought into our long term project. These add to our exciting young group.”

Foster will be looking to continue his unbeaten start as Shoreham boss when they host Crawley Down Gatwick in the league on Saturday.

