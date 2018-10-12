Students toasting title win

Shoreham College are the new under-11 ISA London South League girls’ champions.

Youngsters from the college attended the tournament at Rosemead School in London and won all of their pool games to advance to a nail-biting final.

Shoreham College did not concede a goal for the entire tournament, winning the final 1-0 after penalties were awarded to both teams.

Sports coach Jude Liley said that she could not be more proud of the girls’ determination and commitment, which was superb throughout the whole day.

