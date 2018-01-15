Striking duo depart Shoreham in wake of defeat to Phoenix Sports

Shoreham Football Club have been dealt a huge blow as strikers George Gaskin and Alfie Gritt have both left.

Mussels boss Sammy Donnelly revealed the pair told him of their decision to leave the club in the wake of Saturday’s 2-0 Bostik League South home defeat at the hands of Phoenix Sports on Saturday.

Goals from Jack Barry and Jeff Duah-Kessie saw Sports to victory - leaving Shoreham 14 points adrift at the foot of the table.

For Donnelly, who has seen his team win just twice in the league all season, his striking duo leaving only adds to his woe at the moment.

As well as Gaskin and Gritt, Lee Denyer and Stephen Herbert have both decided to join former Shoreham defender Mitchell Hand - now in interim charge of Littlehampton - at the Southern Combination League Premier Division club.

Donnelly said: “It’s never nice when players decide to leave but all we can do is keep going.

“I’d have liked both Alfie and George to have remained but it is what it is.

“I wish the two of them the best of luck moving forward. As I said, we’ll keep working hard as a team to try and put things right on the field without those two now.”

Donnelly’s hope now is to promote players from within the club.

Young Nick Collyer has made a seamless step into the first-team after impressing for the under-21s this season and Donnelly hopes others can come in and replace the departing Gritt and Gaskin.

He said: “I like to give youth a chance and that is what I’ll be looking to do once again.

“Nick has been a shining light this season, so there is no reason why others can’t come in and do a job.”

Mussels boss Donnelly does admit should that not work, he may be forced to look to improve his squad and said: “I may have to look at bringing in replacements at some stage. We’ll see how things go.”

Mussels return to action tomorrow night as they entertain Bostik League North Brentwood Town in the Velocity Trophy third round (7.45pm).