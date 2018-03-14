Striker Laing returns to boost Shoreham's survival hopes

Returning forward Alex Laing has been challenged to get the goals to keep Shoreham Football Club in the Bostik League South this season.

Mussels boss Sammy Donnelly believes bringing the striker back to the club could help them pull off a great escape in their final 12 matches this term.

Shoreham have struggled for goals this season but Donnelly is hopeful Laing can go on a run between now and the end of the season.

Laing, who joins from Southern Combination League Premier Division Haywards Heath, started the campaign at Middle Road.

The forward made just a handful of appearances before he decided to move on.

Laing now returns to Mussels, who are desperate for goals and wins to ensure they remain a Bostik League South side for more than just one season.

Shoreham are 13 points adrift at the foot of the table with 12 matches to go and need to start picking up points soon if they are to avoid relegation.

Striker Laing was set to feature in Saturday’s meeting with Walton Casuals at Middle Road, then the home encounter with Guernsey three days later but both were postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch.

Donnelly hopes the extra time to integrate him in to his current squad will be a benefit.

He said: “ It’s great to have Alex (Laing) back with us at the club.

“He was here earlier in the season and has played for a number of other teams across the county this season.

“What he needs now is to find a club and settle, which is what we hope he can do with us.

“He’s a player I really like and know can score goals. Can he get enough goals for us to stay in this division? I don’t know but we certainly hope he can.”

Donnelly was left annoyed as the poor weather washed out back-to-back home games with Walton Casuals and Guernsey this week.

Shoreham now face cramming their final 12 matches of the season in to just a six-week time slot.

That could see them playing up to three times a week but Donnelly will not be citing tiredness as a factor should they go down this season.

He said: “It is what it is and we must be ready whenever these games come around.

“It’s not ideal but it could work in our favour. With so many games to come in a short period, if we can get on a run who knows what could happen between now and the end of the season, all we can do is focus on the next game.”

Mussels face a tall order as they welcome second-placed Corinthian Casuals on Saturday, then entertain Thamesmead Town three days later.

“I’ve said it on a number of occasions that every game in this league is tough,” Donnelly added.

“We’ve had a little run without a game but we’ve trained twice this week and must be ready."